DSEK announces summer vacation from July 6

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 30: With Kashmir reeling under an intense heatwave, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) today announced a 14-day summer vacation for all Government and recognised private schools up to the Higher Secondary level across the Kashmir division, beginning July 6.

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According to an order issued by the Directorate, the summer break will be observed from July 6 to July 19, 2026.

The order stated that the decision was taken with the approval of the competent authority and would apply to all Government and recognised private schools in the Kashmir division.

The announcement comes as Kashmir continues to reel under an intense heatwave, with day temperatures remaining significantly above normal across most parts of the Valley.

Parents of school-going children had been urging the Government to announce the break, citing the discomfort and health concerns caused by the unusually high temperatures.