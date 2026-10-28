DSEJ bans transfer of Sr Assistants by CEOs, orders immediate repatriation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has taken serious note of unauthorized transfers and deployments of Senior Assistants by Chief Education Officers (CEOs) of Jammu Division.

According to a circular, issued by the Director School Education Jammu, Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, it has been observed that a number of Senior Assistant(s) have been transferred/deployed to different institutions/offices by the Chief Education Officers of Jammu Division on one pretext or another, in violation of rules without having any such competence.

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The Directorate said that the matter has been viewed seriously and accordingly, it is impressed upon all the Chief Education Officers of Jammu Division to refrain from issuing such order of transfer/deployment or Utilization of services of Senior Assistants in future and to immediately relieve all such Senior Assistants who are deployed by the Chief Education Officers without prior approval of the Competent Authority, to report to their original place(s) of posting forthwith.

Further, the Drawing and Disbursing Officers concerned have been advised strictly not to release salary of any such Senior Assistant(s) deployed to any institution/Office by the Chief Education Officer without approval of the Competent Authority, before resumption of duties at original place of posting.

The Director has warned that deviation from instructions, if any, shall invite disciplinary action against the erring officers/officials.