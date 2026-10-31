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Home / Latest News / DSEJ Announces Pooja Holidays In Jammu Schools From November 6

DSEJ Announces Pooja Holidays In Jammu Schools From November 6

JAMMU, Oct 31: The Directorate of School Education Jammu has announced six days of Pooja holidays for all Government and recognised private schools up to Higher Secondary level across Jammu Division. As per an order, all educational institutions falling in...

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Daily Excelsior
04:46 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 31: The Directorate of School Education Jammu has announced six days of Pooja holidays for all Government and recognised private schools up to Higher Secondary level across Jammu Division.

As per an order, all educational institutions falling in both summer and winter zones will observe Pooja holidays from November 6 to 11, 2026.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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