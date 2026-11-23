Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Nov 22: Jammu and Kashmir is likely to continue experiencing dry weather for another week, with no rainfall or snowfall forecast across the Union Territory till November 28, even as daytime temperatures remain above normal at most weather stations in Kashmir.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperatures during the past 24 hours remained 1-3°C above normal in many parts of Kashmir Division and 0-2°C above normal at many places in Jammu Division.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar, in its bulletin issued today, forecast mainly dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir for the next seven days, with no weather warning issued for either Kashmir or Jammu Division.

The evening weather observations showed that Kupwara recorded the highest maximum temperature among the listed Kashmir stations at 17.4°C, which was 3.5°C above its normal of 13.9°C. Qazigund recorded 16.2°C, 2.3°C above normal, while Srinagar registered 15.8°C against the normal of 13.9°C, marking a departure of 1.9°C.

Kokernag recorded a maximum temperature of 14.8°C, 3.1°C above its normal of 11.7°C, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg registered 13.2°C and 10°C, respectively. Their temperatures were 2.1°C and 2.5°C above normal.

Night temperatures remained close to normal across the listed stations. Gulmarg was the coldest, recording a minimum of minus 2.2°C against its normal of minus 1.9°C, while Pahalgam registered minus 2°C, marginally above its normal of minus 2.1°C.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 0°C against its normal of 0.1°C. Qazigund also recorded 0°C, while Kupwara registered minus 0.8°C against its normal of minus 0.3°C. Kokernag recorded a relatively warmer minimum of 2.6°C, 1.9°C above normal.

In Jammu Division, Jammu recorded a maximum temperature of 25.6°C against its normal of 24.9°C, while the minimum settled at 10.6°C against the normal of 11.4°C.

Katra registered a maximum of 24°C, 2.6°C above normal, while Banihal recorded 20.7°C, 2.4°C above normal. Batote and Bhaderwah registered maximum temperatures of 20°C and 18.9°C, respectively.

Among the minimum temperatures in Jammu Division, Bhaderwah recorded 1.7°C against its normal of 3°C, while Banihal registered 1.9°C against the normal of 2.9°C. Batote recorded 7.4°C, 1.7°C above normal, and Katra registered 10.6°C, slightly below its normal of 10.9°C.

The department reported dry weather during the preceding 24 hours, with the highest precipitation recorded as nil. The evening observations also showed zero rainfall and zero snowfall at all listed reporting stations.

The seven-day forecast, covering November 22 to 28, indicates dry conditions throughout the period in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

The forecast for the next 24 hours and the outlook for the subsequent two days also indicate mainly dry weather across the Union Territory.

For Monday, November 23, Srinagar is expected to experience mainly clear skies, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 16°C and minus 1°C, respectively.

Jammu is also likely to have mainly clear skies, with temperatures expected to hover around 26°C and 10°C.

The IMD has not issued any weather warning or impact advisory for Kashmir or Jammu divisions during the seven-day forecast period.