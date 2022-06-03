Dry weather to continue in J&K during next 24 hrs

JAMMU, June 3: Weather remained dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT department forecast the same for Friday.

“Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K during the next 24 hours. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise further”, an official of the MeT department said.

Jammu had 26.5, Katra 23, Batote 16.2, Banihal 13.4 and Bhaderwah 11.1 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Srinagar recorded 12.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 4.5 and Gulmarg 4.8 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region clocked 2.7 degrees, Leh 6.8 and Kargil 10.4 as the night’s lowest temperature. (AGENCIES)