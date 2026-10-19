Dry weather forecast for J&K till Oct 23

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 18: Jammu and Kashmir is likely to experience generally dry weather from October 19 to October 23, with the dry spell expected to continue until late afternoon on October 23, according to the latest forecast issued by the Meteorological Centre Srinagar today.

The anticipated dry spell is expected to provide farmers an opportunity to resume harvesting and other agricultural operations, as advised by the weather department.

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However, a change in weather conditions is likely on October 24 and 25, when generally cloudy skies are forecast across the region.

Light rain may occur at scattered places, while higher reaches may receive light snowfall. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are also possible at a few places.

For October 18, the forecast indicates generally dry weather, with a brief spell of light snow possible over isolated higher reaches. Dry conditions are expected to return from October 26 to October 29.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 53 per cent excess seasonal rainfall between October 1 and October 14, according to rainfall data issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Meteorological Centre Srinagar.

The Union Territory received 21.7 mm of rainfall against the normal of 14.2 mm during the period, marking a 53 per cent departure above normal.

However, rainfall varied considerably across districts, with some recording substantial excesses while others experienced significant deficits.

Jammu recorded 98.7 mm of rainfall against a normal of 19.8 mm, marking 398 per cent above normal.

Samba received 69 mm against a normal of 3.6 mm, registering a departure of 1,817 per cent, while Rajouri recorded 16.8 mm against a normal of 2.6 mm, or 544 per cent above normal.

Kathua received 48.6 mm of rainfall, 252 per cent above normal, while Kupwara recorded 35.2 mm against a normal of 11.9 mm, marking a 196 per cent departure. Reasi received 45.2 mm, double its normal rainfall of 22.6 mm.

In the Kashmir Valley, Srinagar recorded 11.5 mm of rainfall against a normal of 8.1 mm, marking 42 per cent above normal. Ganderbal received 27.9 mm against a normal of 16.6 mm, while Baramulla recorded 21.7 mm against a normal of 15.8 mm.

In contrast, several districts recorded deficient rainfall during the same period.

Anantnag received 6.3 mm against a normal of 10.7 mm, a deficit of 41 per cent. Doda recorded a 75 per cent deficit, Kishtwar 81 per cent, Kulgam 88 per cent and Shopian 84 per cent. Ramban also recorded deficient rainfall, with a departure of 46 per cent below normal.

The latest forecast points to a largely dry spell over the coming days, offering a window for agricultural activities before the possibility of rain, snowfall and gusty winds on October 24 and 25.