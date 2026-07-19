Drug racket busted; 7,660 psychotropic tablets, cash seized

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 18: In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking under the ongoing "Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan," Rajouri Police have busted a drug distribution network by arresting an alleged drug-peddler and recovering a huge consignment of psychotropic tablets along with Rs 9.01 lakh in cash, suspected to be proceeds of the illegal narcotics trade.

The operation was carried out by Police Station Darhal during routine a naka. A police party led by Station House Officer, Inspector Abrar Khan, intercepted a black Maruti Brezza bearing registration number JK11J-6219, driven by Aijaz-ul-Haq, son of Amin-ul-Haq, a resident of Ujhan, Tehsil Darhal, presently residing at Gujjar Mandi, Rajouri.

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During the personal search of the accused, police recovered two strips containing 20 tablets of Tramadol and ten strips containing 100 tablets of Tapentadol from his possession. Following the recovery, FIR No. 52/2026 under Sections 8/21/22/25 of the NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Darhal, and further investigation was immediately taken up.

The vehicle was subsequently searched in the presence of the Executive Magistrate 1st Class. During the search, police recovered 120 strips containing 1,200 tablets of Pregabalin, 60 strips containing 600 tablets of Tapentadol, and Rs 57,500 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from the illegal narcotics trade.

During sustained investigation and interrogation, the accused disclosed that additional contraband was concealed at his residence in Gujjar Mandi, Rajouri. Acting swiftly on this information, a search was conducted in the presence of the Executive Magistrate 1st Class and SHO Rajouri, Inspector Imran Khan. The search led to the recovery of 534 strips containing 5,340 tablets of Tapentadol, 40 strips containing 400 tablets of Pregabalin, and Rs 8,43,800 in cash, believed to have been generated through the illicit sale of narcotic substances.

With these recoveries, the total seizure in the case stands at 766 strips comprising 7,660 psychotropic tablets, including 6,040 Tapentadol tablets, 1,600 Pregabalin tablets and 20 Tramadol tablets, besides Rs 9,01,300 in cash suspected to be proceeds of drug trafficking. The seizure marks one of the significant recoveries made by Rajouri Police in its sustained campaign against narcotics.

The investigation is underway to unearth the entire drug supply chain, identify the source of the contraband, and establish both the backward and forward linkages of the network.