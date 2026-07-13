Srinagar, Jul 13: Immovable property worth Rs 1.23 crore belonging to an alleged drug peddler in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir was attached by authorities on Monday, police said.

"Police have attached two immovable properties worth over Rs 1.23 crore belonging to an absconding and notorious drug peddler under the provisions of Section 68F of the NDPS Act, 1985," a police spokesperson said.

He said the attached properties comprise a double-storey residential house and land measuring 1 Kanal 10 Marlas (8150 square feet) having a combined value of over Rs 1.23 crore.

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The properties belong to Mohammad Ashraf Mir alais Ashu, a resident of Jamia Qadeem, Sopore, who is presently residing at Krankshivan Colony Sopore.

Police has issued a hue and cry notice for the accused as he has gone into hiding. (Agencies)