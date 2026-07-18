JAMMU, July 18: Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Saturday demolished several illegally constructed structures, including houses built with proceeds of the narcotics trade in Jammu, officials said.

The demolition drive in Nikki Tawi and Bishnash areas was jointly carried out by the Jammu district administration and police, the officials said.

They said the teams demolished illegal properties worth a cumulative Rs 3 crore linked to drug trafficking, besides recovering heroin and illegal weapons from the accused.

At Ismailpur Kothey in tehsil Bishnah, a joint team demolished a double-storey structure valued at about Rs 1.5 crore, the officials said.

Similarly, another joint team demolished properties belonging to two more drug peddlers with an approximate value of around Rs 1.3 crore, besides vacating illegally encroached land at Nikki Tawi area, they said.

In another case in Samba district, the police attached property valued at approximately rupees 21 Lakhs, including a 'kaccha' house belonging to a notorious woman drug peddler at Upper Balole in Bari Brahmana area, a police spokesman said.

He said the action was taken under the relevant section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The property was identified as illegally acquired during the course of an investigation conducted by police, the spokesman said. (Agencies)