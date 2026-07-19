Drug peddlers’ properties worth Rs 3-cr demolished in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: Administration here today claimed to have demolished multiple properties of drug peddlers worth Rs 3 crores at Bishnah and Nikki Tawi areas of the district.

The demolished properties were allegedly built using the proceeds of the narcotics trade.

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Officials said that separate demolition drives were conducted by the Jammu District administration and J&K Police teams at Ismailpur Kothey area of Bishnah and Nikki Tawi area of Jammu, where multiple properties having a cumulative value of approximately Rs 3 crore were demolished.

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Heroin and illegal weapons were also recovered during these operations, they said.

At Ismailpur Kothey in tehsil Bishnah, officials said a joint team demolished a double-storey structure valued at about Rs 1.5 crore.

Similarly, another joint team demolished properties belonging to two more drug peddlers with an approximate value of around Rs 1.3 crore, besides vacating illegally encroached land at Nikki Tawi area, they said.

ACR Jammu Rajesh Kumar and SP Vaibhav Meena supervised the drive, which was held in the presence of Tehsildar Jammu Paramdeep Singh, SDPO East, SDPO South, SHO Gangyal, SHO Satwari, Naib Tehsildar and other officials.