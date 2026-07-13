JAMMU, Jul 13: Authorities on Monday demolished the house of an alleged drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district as part of an intensified anti-narcotics crackdown, officials said.

The house of Raj Mohammad, who is facing two cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was demolished in a joint operation carried out by the district administration and police in Bela Manohar village, the officials said.

They said the action was taken following legal procedures and forms part of sustained efforts to dismantle the infrastructure and networks supporting drug trafficking in the region.