Drug peddler jailed under PIT-NDPS Act in Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sep 5: A drug peddler was jailed in Kathua district under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act on Saturday, officials said.

Jasbir Singh, a resident of Chak Drab Khan village, was named in three FIRs registered at Police Station Kathua under various provisions of the NDPS Act in 2018, 2022 and 2026, police said.

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A police spokesperson said to prevent his illegal activities, a dossier was prepared against him and sent to the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, for his detention under the PIT-NDPS Act.

Accordingly, the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, issued a detention warrant against Singh.

He said the warrant was executed, and he was lodged in jail.

Police arrested another drug peddler and recovered seven grams of heroin from him at Galak in the Ramkot area of Billawar in Kathua district early Saturday.

Police intercepted Arjun after he was found moving under suspicious circumstances, leading to the recovery of the narcotic substance.

He said the peddler was booked under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.