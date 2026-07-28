Drug-peddler held from Mumbai, detained under PIT-NDPS Act

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: District Police Poonch, claimed to have achieved a major success by executing a detention order issued under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, 1988, against a notorious drug-peddler, Asif Khan, son of Mohd Younas hailing from Bufliaz in Surankote.

The detention order was issued by the Divisional Commissioner Jammu, considering the accused's repeated involvement in illicit drug trafficking and his continued role in promoting the narcotics trade in the district.

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The police said accused is a habitual and notorious drug peddler involved in multiple criminal cases under the NDPS Act. Through his illegal activities, he has been consistently luring and exploiting local youth, particularly vulnerable youngsters, into drug abuse and drug trafficking, thereby posing a grave threat to public health, public order, and the social fabric of the region.

Following the issuance of the detention order, the accused deliberately absconded from the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and took shelter in Mumbai in an attempt to evade arrest and frustrate the execution of the detention warrant.

Acting on specific and credible intelligence about his presence in Mumbai, a special team of District Police Poonch was constituted and deputed to the city. Through meticulous planning, technical surveillance, and close coordination with the local police, the team successfully traced and apprehended the accused. He was subsequently brought back to Jammu.

After completing the requisite legal formalities, the detention order issued under the PIT-NDPS Act was executed, and the detenue has been lodged in District Jail Dhangri.