Drug Peddler Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act In Kathua; 7 Arrested In Reasi, Samba, Rajouri

Jammu, Aug 2: A drug peddler was detained under the PIT-NDPS Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, while seven others were arrested following the recovery of narcotic substances in Reasi, Samba and Rajouri districts, police said on Sunday.

Of the seven arrested, six were held on Saturday while one, Akshay Kumar, was arrested on Sunday, they said.

Mohd Yasir, a resident of Jagatpur village in Kathua, was detained under the Prevention of Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act from Lakhanpur and lodged in the central Jail at Kot Bhalwal in Jammu, a police spokesman said.

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Yasir had a history of criminal activities, with three cases related to drug peddling registered against him at different police stations in Kathua district last year, he said.

To prevent his illegal activities, police prepared a dossier and sent it to the Jammu divisional commissioner for his detention under the PIT-NDPS Act.

Accordingly, a detention warrant against the accused was issued, which police executed on Saturday, the spokesman said.

In Reasi district, four drug peddlers – Vasu Malhotra, Rohit Singh, Sushil Sharma and Vishal Singh – were arrested on Saturday after 2.7 gm of heroin was recovered from their possession near the Yog Ashram in Katra.

Another drug peddler, Akshay Kumar, was arrested on Sunday after 40 gm of heroin was recovered from him during frisking in the Vijaypur area of Samba, the spokesman said.

Samba police also arrested Vinod Kumar, a resident of Akhnoor, on Saturday, following the recovery of 30.42 gm of heroin from his car during checking in Ramgarh.

In Rajouri, police arrested Anwar Hussain after 2 kg of ganja was seized from his possession during a checking in the Nowshera area.

The arrested peddlers have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, the spokesman said.