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Home / Latest News / Drug Peddler Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act In J&K's Reasi

Drug Peddler Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act In J&K's Reasi

JAMMU, Aug 1: An alleged drug peddler was detained on Saturday under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, police said. Prakash Singh, a resident of Thilloo village,...

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Daily Excelsior
12:22 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Aug 1: An alleged drug peddler was detained on Saturday under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, police said.

Prakash Singh, a resident of Thilloo village, is a habitual offender involved in the trafficking of narcotic drugs despite repeated preventive measures, including two FIRs registered this year, a police spokesman said.

Considering his continued involvement in narcotic trafficking, the divisional commissioner of Jammu recently issued a preventive detention order against Singh under the PIT-NDPS Act, he said.

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The order has been executed and Singh has been lodged in the district jail in Poonch, the spokesman said.

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