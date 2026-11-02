Drug peddler arrested in Awantipora

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 1: The police arrested a drug-peddler and recovered more than 1.3 kilograms of cannabis from his possession in the Reshipora area of south Kashmir's Awantipora.

A police spokesperson said a police team from Police Post Reshipora apprehended the accused, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Naikoo, son of Ghulam Mohd Naikoo, a resident of Reshi Mohalla near Masjid, Tral Payeen, at Ghat Tokina.

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During a search, police recovered 1.20 kilograms of semi-dried cannabis-like substance, 109.97 grams of dark-brown compressed cannabis-like substance wrapped in maize husk and 4.96 grams of dark-brown round-shaped compressed cannabis from a black bag carried by him, the spokesperson said.

He said a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Police Station Awantipora under FIR No. 257/2026 and further investigation is underway.