Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / State / Drug peddler arrested in Awantipora

Drug peddler arrested in Awantipora

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Nov 1: The police arrested a drug-peddler and recovered more than 1.3 kilograms of cannabis from his possession in the Reshipora area of south Kashmir's Awantipora. A police spokesperson said a police team from Police Post Reshipora...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:17 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 1: The police arrested a drug-peddler and recovered more than 1.3 kilograms of cannabis from his possession in the Reshipora area of south Kashmir's Awantipora.

A police spokesperson said a police team from Police Post Reshipora apprehended the accused, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Naikoo, son of Ghulam Mohd Naikoo, a resident of Reshi Mohalla near Masjid, Tral Payeen, at Ghat Tokina.

Advertisement

During a search, police recovered 1.20 kilograms of semi-dried cannabis-like substance, 109.97 grams of dark-brown compressed cannabis-like substance wrapped in maize husk and 4.96 grams of dark-brown round-shaped compressed cannabis from a black bag carried by him, the spokesperson said.

He said a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Police Station Awantipora under FIR No. 257/2026 and further investigation is underway.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra