Drug peddler arrested, cannabis destroyed in anti-drug drive

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 21: Police today arrested a drug peddler and recovered around 22 grams of charas during anti-narcotics operations carried out under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan in Kashmir.

A Police spokesperson said that cops from Police Station Utrasoo in Anantnag intercepted a motorcycle during routine checking at Watikash Yadibagh and apprehended its rider, identified as Irfan Ahmad Khan, a resident of Baighpora Songlan. According to the spokesperson, a search of the accused led to the recovery of around 22 grams of Charas, following which he was taken into custody and the contraband was seized in accordance with legal procedures.

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The spokesperson further said that cops destroyed wild cannabis cultivation at several locations in Baramulla district, including Aglar Wussan, Kachu Chandoosa, Ghat Palhalan and Matipora Rohama in Rafiabad, as part of efforts to curb the cultivation and misuse of narcotic substances.

According to the spokesperson, the wild cannabis plants were growing on public and uncultivated land and, in some areas, were spread over several kanals. The destruction drives were carried out by cops, with Revenue officials assisting in the operation at Matipora Rohama, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also said that Police organised awareness programmes at Darul Uloom Nadvi, Muqam Shaheed Mir, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Bomai, and at Astanpora in Rafiabad under Police Post Fidarpora as part of the campaign against drug abuse.