Drug peddler arrested, 5 grams of heroin seized

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 27: In its drive against the drugs and its propagators, Kathua police seized approximately five grams of heroin like narcotics, arrested one drug peddler near Kukey Chak area of PS Kathua.

Acting on reliable information, the police team led by SHO PS Kathua under the guidance of Additional SP Kathua and DySP Headquarters, Kathua during patrolling duty near Kukey Chak area of PS Kathua apprehended one person enrouted under suspicious circumstances. During further questioning, he disclosed his name as Shamas Din, son of Roshan Din of Kullian (Changran) tehsil and district Kathua. On thorough checking approximately five grams of Heroin-like substance recovered from his possession which was seized and the accused person got arrested on spot.

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Accordingly, a Case FIR No. 481/2026 U/S 8/21/22/ NDPS Act registered at PS Kathua and further investigation in the case is going on.

Kathua police has again appealed people of the area to come forward and share information on 112 or 9858034100 about any such illicit activity with Police for the cause. The identity of the person will be kept confidential.