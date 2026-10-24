Drug menace escalates, but J&K ANTF still lacks NCB-mandated structure

Specialist posts, functional verticals yet to be created

Proposal drafted by Police Hqrs awaits Home Deptt clearance

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, Oct 23: At a time when Jammu and Kashmir is grappling with the growing menace of drugs, its Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) is yet to be equipped with the specialised institutional structure prescribed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, with a proposal prepared by the Police Headquarters reportedly awaiting clearance from the Home Department.

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Official sources told EXCELSIOR that despite the magnitude of the drug problem and the geographical spread of the Union Territory placing J&K in Category B under the prescribed framework, the ANTF continues to function without the specialist posts and dedicated functional verticals envisaged under the NCB model.

The gap raises concerns over the institutional preparedness required to tackle an increasingly complex narcotics problem through focused intelligence gathering, specialised investigation, financial scrutiny and effective prosecution.

As per the Category B framework, the ANTF is required to have 71 regular posts of different ranks, besides specialist manpower, including a Cyber Expert, Forensic Accounts specialist and Data Analysts. The framework also envisages seven functional verticals to address different dimensions of the narcotics problem.

"Though the manpower available at the ANTF level, headed by an officer of the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police for the entire Union Territory, is stated to be almost equivalent to the NCB-prescribed framework, the creation of specialised posts and functional wings remains a pending requirement”, sources informed.

The seven functional verticals envisaged under the framework include Intelligence and Operations, Prosecution, Demand and Harm Reduction, Coordination and Capacity Building, Research and Analysis, and Administration and Logistics, along with the other prescribed functional component. Their establishment is intended to ensure that anti-narcotics work is not confined to routine policing but is pursued through dedicated and specialised institutional mechanisms.

"The absence of such a structure assumes significance as drug trafficking increasingly requires coordinated intelligence collection, examination of digital evidence, analysis of financial transactions, systematic investigation and prosecution, apart from measures aimed at reducing drug demand and preventing substance abuse", sources said.

The specialist posts are intended to strengthen the technical and analytical capabilities of the force. Cyber expertise is crucial for dealing with digital trails and technology-enabled narcotics networks, while forensic accounting can assist in examining financial transactions and tracing proceeds of drug-related offences. Data analysts can help identify patterns, map trafficking networks and support evidence-based operational planning.

"The NCB framework seeks to establish a robust institutional and legal mechanism for the prevention, detection and investigation of offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. It also stresses the deployment of adequate, dedicated, well-trained and specialised manpower, insulated from routine law-and-order duties, to ensure focused anti-narcotics operations", sources further informed.

Another major objective is to strengthen preventive action against drug trafficking and ensure effective criminal prosecution of all those involved in the narcotics trade. The framework also places emphasis on mass awareness campaigns, community participation and efforts to wean people away from drugs.

"Intelligence sharing and data management constitute another important component of the prescribed arrangement. The ANTF is envisaged as the apex nodal agency at the Union Territory level for gathering and sharing narcotics-related intelligence, maintaining relevant databases, analysing information and training officers in different aspects of anti-narcotics operations", sources said.

The framework further underscores close coordination with other stakeholders, agencies and departments at both the UT and Central levels to ensure a concerted response towards the objective of a drug-free India.

At the grassroots level, it recommends the creation of District Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (DANTFs) as well as Counter Trafficking Cells (CTCs) keeping in view functional requirements and the need for better coordination. "Such decentralised arrangements are intended to strengthen local intelligence, facilitate the timely sharing of information and improve coordination between district-level units and police stations. Their implementation would also help connect field-level intelligence with the specialised investigative and analytical capabilities of the UT-level ANTF", sources said.

According to the sources, J&K Police Headquarters has already drafted a proposal on the lines of the NCB framework, but the same is yet to be cleared by the Home Department. Until the proposal moves forward, the ANTF remains without the complete organisational arrangement envisaged for a specialised anti-narcotics agency.

"With J&K continuing to confront the drug menace, the alignment of its ANTF with the NCB framework is therefore not merely an administrative exercise but an important institutional requirement. The effectiveness of the anti-narcotics response will depend not only on manpower but also on whether the force is equipped with the specialised expertise, clearly defined responsibilities and coordinated field-level mechanisms envisaged under the national framework", sources said.