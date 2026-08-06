Drug mafia’s citadel demolished

Raman Suri

ramansuribjp@gmail.com

“The first 100 days of Jammu Kashmir’s anti-drug campaign have shown that determined leadership and uncompromising law enforcement can dismantle even the most entrenched criminal networks”

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History often remembers not the promises that Governments make but the actions they take. The completion of the 100-day drug-free Jammu Kashmir campaign, spearheaded by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and implemented with remarkable commitment by the Jammu Kashmir Police (JKP) and the civil administration, deserves to be viewed through precisely that lens.

Far from being a symbolic campaign, it has evolved into one of the most comprehensive anti-drug offensives ever witnessed in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu Kashmir. More importantly, it has established a simple but powerful truth that no criminal empire is too formidable to dismantle when there is unwavering political will, administrative commitment and professional policing.

For decades, the menace of drugs has silently eaten into the social fabric of societies across the globe. It destroys families, shatters dreams, fuels organised crime and often finances activities that threaten national security. Jammu Kashmir, too, has not remained untouched by this challenge. The growing reach of narcotics among young people had become a matter of grave concern, with many families living in constant fear that the next victim could be their own child and many even losing their loved ones to this menace.

The response of the administration, however, has been anything but ordinary. Instead of limiting the fight to routine arrests, the campaign adopted a multi-pronged strategy aimed at dismantling the entire ecosystem that sustains the drug trade. It recognised that drug trafficking is not merely about those selling narcotics on the streets; it is an organised enterprise with financial networks, illegal assets, transport chains and cross-border linkages. Therefore, every pillar supporting this criminal economy had to be targeted simultaneously.

The results achieved during these hundred days that ended last week speak for themselves. In Jammu district alone, 627 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered and 645 accused were arrested. More than eight kilograms of heroin and over 39 kilograms of cannabis were recovered, along with other narcotic substances. Behind each seizure lies the possibility of hundreds of young lives being saved from the devastating consequences of addiction.

Yet, the campaign's greatest strength lay not merely in recovering drugs but in ensuring that crime no longer remained profitable. For far too long, drug traffickers believed that even if they were arrested, their illegally accumulated wealth would remain intact. That perception has now been fundamentally challenged.

Movable assets worth more than Rs 7.47 crore were attached. Twenty-eight bank accounts linked to the illegal trade were frozen. Twenty-five illegally acquired properties worth Rs 18.65 crore were demolished after due legal procedures. Thirteen vehicles used in drug trafficking were auctioned, while 110 vehicles were seized. Forty driving licences and 150 vehicle registrations were cancelled. Every such action carried a message far stronger than words that crime will not only cost offenders their freedom but also every unlawful asset amassed through the suffering of innocent families.

This approach deserves appreciation because it strikes at the financial backbone of organised crime. Drug syndicates survive not merely because they sell narcotics but because they accumulate enormous wealth, invest in properties, purchase luxury vehicles and create networks that enable their operations to continue. By attacking these assets, the administration has demonstrated that illegal wealth can no longer be treated as untouchable.

Equally significant was the exposure of a narco-terrorism module during the campaign. The investigation revealed a network operating from Punjab that was not merely involved in drug trafficking but also linked to the recovery of sophisticated weapons, hand grenades, live cartridges and narcotic substances. This discovery reinforces an uncomfortable but undeniable reality that narcotics are not simply a law-and-order issue. Drug money often fuels activities that undermine national security, making the fight against drugs inseparable from the fight against terrorism.

The campaign was equally sensitive to the human dimension of addiction. Recognising that addicts require treatment rather than condemnation, over 1,100 individuals received medical care, including 1,035 treated through outpatient services and 99 through inpatient facilities. More than 460 awareness programmes were organised, taking the message of de-addiction to over 46,000 people.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha himself undertook padyatras across all twenty districts of Jammu Kashmir, meeting affected families and listening to their concerns. Such engagement reflects an understanding that public participation is indispensable if the battle against drugs is to achieve lasting success. Several NGOs, social and religious organisations and individuals too did their best to nail this menace which finally generated desired results.

Across the Union Territory (UT), the campaign produced equally significant outcomes. More than 20,000 FIRs were registered, action was taken in nearly 14,000 drug-related cases, over 23 kilograms of heroin were recovered, total movable and immovable properties worth approximately Rs 188.9 crore were attached, surveillance was maintained over 4,474 identified drug hotspots, and recommendations were made for the cancellation or suspension of hundreds of driving licences, vehicle registrations and even passports.

These figures reflect an unprecedented level of coordination among law enforcement agencies and a determination to ensure that no avenue remains available for drug traffickers to exploit. Perhaps the greatest achievement of these hundred days, however, lies beyond statistics. It lies in the restoration of public confidence. Parents who once feared for their children's future today see an administration willing to act decisively.

Young people who aspire to build careers understand that society stands with them against those seeking to lure them into addiction. Communities increasingly believe that reporting drug-related activities will invite swift action rather than bureaucratic indifference. For some time, a narrative had begun to emerge drawing comparisons with the phrase "Udta Punjab" and suggesting that Jammu was heading down a similar path. The developments of the last hundred days deserve to reshape that narrative.

If there is an "Udta Jammu" today, it is one soaring towards opportunity, innovation and achievement and not drugs. The youth of Jammu Kashmir are flying high by succeeding in competitive examinations, entering the Civil Services, launching start-ups, excelling in sports, embracing entrepreneurship and contributing to nation-building. Their aspirations are defined by ambition, not addiction.

That is precisely why the present campaign carries significance far beyond law enforcement. It is fundamentally about safeguarding the future of an entire generation. Every kilogram of heroin seized, every property demolished, every bank account frozen and every trafficker imprisoned represents another step towards protecting the dreams of thousands of young people whose lives might otherwise have been irreparably damaged.

The message to those still engaged in the narcotics trade should now be unmistakable. The completion of the hundred-day campaign does not signify its conclusion; rather, it marks the beginning of an even more determined and sustained effort. The administration has made it abundantly clear that the law will pursue not only those selling drugs but also those financing, sheltering and facilitating these criminal networks. There should be little doubt that the consequences will extend beyond imprisonment to the confiscation of illegally acquired wealth and the dismantling of criminal enterprises.

Jammu, revered across the country as the City of Temples, has always drawn its strength from its rich spiritual heritage, cultural diversity and resilient people. Its identity has never been associated with narcotics, violence or organised crime. The city's future must continue to be shaped by education, entrepreneurship, tourism, innovation and cultural vibrancy. Those who seek to poison its youth for personal gain would do well to understand that they no longer have a place in this vision. The wiser course would be to abandon this unlawful trade altogether and choose a legitimate livelihood.

The journey towards a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir is undoubtedly long. No responsible observer would suggest that the challenge has been eliminated entirely. But what these hundred days have unquestionably proved is that meaningful change is possible. They have demonstrated that determined governance can replace despair with hope, fear with confidence and complacency with action.

(The writer is joint treasurer BJP Jammu Kashmir)