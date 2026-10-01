Drug-Free Campaign: Over 4,000 People Arrested In J&K Since April This Year

Srinagar, Oct 1: Over 4,000 people involved in the drug trade have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir as part of the 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' launched in April this year, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat said on Thursday.

Addressing the participants of 'Run for Unity' here, Prabhat said police have registered 3,257 cases under the NDPS Act since April 11 when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the campaign from Jammu.

"Around 4,000 individuals have been arrested and 170 convictions have been secured," Prabhat said, adding that more than 2,500 cases have already been disposed off.

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In terms of property attachments, Jammu and Kashmir currently ranks number one across India, with 288 properties attached.

"The value of the attached properties is to the tune of Rs 138 crore while Rs 80 lakh cash were also seized," he said.

The DGP said 144 accused persons have been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act (IT-NDPS), the highest number in any state or union territory of the country.

"Police continuously works to foil the nefarious designs of our hostile neighbour through counter-terror operations. The month of September has been a time of immense pride, marked by numerous operational achievements. In addition to counter-terror operations, we have made strong progress in crime prevention, criminal detection, and maintaining law and order," he said.

The 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' is aimed at eradicating substance abuse among the youth. (Agencies)