DRS Bishnah hosts teacher training session

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: DRS Kids International School, Harsa Dabbar, Bishnah, organised an interactive teacher training session for principals and teaching staff of DRS schools, focusing on innovative teaching practices and effective classroom strategies.

The session was conducted by educator and resource person Shafali Juneja, who shared insights into activity-based learning, child-centred teaching and ways to make classroom learning more engaging and effective. Renu Sharma, Principal of DRS Kids International School, MD Ajay Sharma, Narjeet Kour, Master of Franchise, and principals, coordinators and teaching staff from various DRS schools attended the programme. Ruchika Khajuria also contributed to the interactive session, which included practical demonstrations, activities and discussions.