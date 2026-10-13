Drones hit ships in Black Sea, sinking 1, prompting rescue operations

Sofia, Oct 13 : Drones struck two ships in the Black Sea off Bulgaria on Tuesday, sinking one and prompting emergency rescue operations, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said.

Rescuers evacuated all 15 crew members from one ship, the Maltese-flagged Chelsea 3, with five receiving treatment for minor injuries, Radev said in a video posted to social media.

The crew, which included seven Ukrainian citizens and eight Azerbaijan citizens, reported the ship's deck and hull were hit by three aerial drones.

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One crew member from the sunken vessel was rescued, Radev added, without providing details about the others aboard. The strikes on the two ships occurred 18 and 17 miles (29 and 27.5 km) from the Bulgarian coast.

During an emergency meeting of Bulgaria's Security Council on Tuesday, Radev called the attacks "absolutely unacceptable" and said Bulgaria was seeking NATO and European Union assistance.

While authorities do not possess clear evidence on who was responsible for the drone attacks, "logic, as I have already stated, indicates that the result is in favour of the Russian Federation," Radev said.

The attacks come exactly a week after sea and aerial drones attacked two other commercial vessels in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.

A Togo-flagged ship sank, while a Bulgarian ferry evacuated the 18-member crew from a Pulau-flagged vessel.

Ukraine's military did not conduct any operations near the locations of last week's drone strikes, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who pointed the finger at Russia.

A day earlier, a Turkish-owned cargo ship carrying corn caught fire following a drone attack and later sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania. Two people died and 11 crew members were rescued, Romanian authorities said.

Russia did not immediately comment on Tuesday's incident.

Radev said he would summon the Russian ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, for a conversation Tuesday. (AP)