Drone spotted in Kanachak

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 24: A drone was discovered in a paddy field near the International Border in Makhyal village of Kanachak area this evening, prompting the police to launch an investigation.

Officials have not yet determined whether the drone originated from Pakistan or was operated by a local.

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The object was spotted at around 4.40 PM in a field belonging to Vijay Kumar, a resident of Makhyal village. Upon noticing the object, Kumar informed the Kanachak Police Station.

A police team quickly responded to the scene, took custody of the drone, and transported it to the police station.

Authorities have begun an investigation to establish the drone's origin, its possible flight path, and the circumstances surrounding its abandonment in the field, the officials stated.