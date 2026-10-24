Drone Found Abandoned Near IB In Jammu, Probe Underway

JAMMU, Oct 24: A drone was discovered in a paddy field near the International Border in Jammu on Saturday evening, prompting the police to launch an investigation.

Officials have not yet determined whether the drone originated from Pakistan or was operated by a local.

The object was spotted at around 4.40 PM in a field belonging to Vijay Kumar, a resident of Makhyal village. Upon noticing the object, Kumar informed the Kana Chak Police Station.