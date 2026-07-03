Drone-based drug trafficking from Pak emerges as major threat for J&K, Punjab: NCB report

Bivek Mathur

JAMMU, July 2: Drone-based drug trafficking along the Indo-Pakistan border has emerged as a major and rapidly growing threat for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the States of Punjab and Rajasthan, with the latest Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) 2025 report revealing a sharp increase in such cases over the past five years.

According to the report, 305 drone-based drug trafficking cases were detected along the Indo-Pakistan border during 2025, resulting in the seizure of 468 kilograms of narcotics, a 98 per cent increase in the quantity seized compared to 2024.

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The report said the scale of the threat can be gauged from the steady rise in incidents-from just 3 cases involving 10 kilograms of narcotics in 2021 to 35 cases involving 148 kilograms in 2022, 28 cases involving 103 kilograms in 2023, 179 cases involving 236 kilograms in 2024, and 305 cases involving 468 kilograms in 2025, reflecting nearly a 100-fold increase in the number of incidents.

It said Punjab accounted for the highest number of drone-based smuggling cases, with 298 out of 305 incidents and seizure of 461 kilograms of narcotics, mainly 449.751 kilograms of heroin and 9.018 kilograms of methamphetamine, and 2.65 kilograms of opium.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir recorded the second-highest number of such incidents, with the seizure of 5.811 kilograms of heroin and 0.447 kilograms of opium, while Rajasthan reported 3 incidents in which 2.168 kilograms of heroin was seized.

The NCB also identified Jammu and Kashmir as one of India's important cannabis-producing and trafficking regions, along with Odisha, West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Besides the drone threat, the report said the Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (DLEAs) seized 33.75 kilograms of heroin, 2,068 kilograms of poppy husk, 1,560 kilograms of ganja and 558.83 kilograms of hashish in Jammu and Kashmir during 2025.

The agencies also recovered 1 kilogram of opium, 1.03 litres of codeine, 1,923 injections, 3,097 bottles of CBCS and 71,687 tablets during anti-drug operations in the Union Territory.

The report further said 2,500 drug traffickers and peddlers were arrested in 1,856 cases registered in Jammu and Kashmir during the year.

According to the report, as on December 31, 2025, the NCB Jammu Zonal Unit had 109 cases pending trial, while the Srinagar Zonal Unit had 2 pending cases.

During the year, the Jammu unit filed 17 complaints before trial courts and 64 appeals/cases, of which 5 were disposed of, while the Srinagar unit filed 2 complaints and no appeals during the year.