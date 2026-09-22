Jammu, Sep 22: One of the glass panes in the driver's cabin of a Delhi-bound train broke mysteriously while passing through Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a massive search along the railway track, officials said on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigation has ruled out sabotage, while further investigation is underway to establish the exact cause of the incident, they said.

The train left Jammu Tawi Railway station for Delhi late Monday but stopped at Samba railway station around 9:10 pm Monday.

The loco pilot lodged a complaint with the station master after the glass pane broke while the train was passing through the Vijaypur area of the district, reportedly after being struck by an object, the officials said.

They said senior police officers along with personnel rushed to the scene. A joint operation was conducted with the Government Railway Police along the track to ascertain the circumstances behind the incident.

A marriage function was reportedly being held in an adjoining area at the time of the incident. However, the circumstances in which the glass pane broke remain unclear.

The train resumed its journey at around 9.30 pm after necessary repairs, the officials said.