Driver killed, minor hurt as Sumo plunges into gorge

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Nov 3: A driver was killed and a 14-year-old boy sustained injuries after a Tata Sumo plunged several hundred feet into a deep gorge on the Chakka-Hingni link road in Ramsoo tehsil of Ramban district this morning.

According to official sources, the accident took place around 8 AM when the Tata Sumo (JK12-2463), reportedly skidded off the road while negotiating a turn near the Sumo stand at Chakka and plunged into the gorge.

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Soon after receiving information, local volunteers and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. They retrieved the driver and the injured boy from the gorge and shifted them to Primary Health Centre (PHC), Ramsoo.

The driver, identified as Manzoor Ahmed Wani, son of Abdul Latif Wani, a resident of Chakka, Ramsoo, died on the spot. The other occupant, Amir Ahmed Wani (14), son of Ghulam Nabi Wani, also belonging to Chakka, sustained injuries.

After providing preliminary treatment at PHC Ramsoo, doctors referred the injured boy to Sub-District Hospital (SDH), Banihal, for specialised medical care.

Police have taken cognizance of the accident and initiated further investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the mishap.