Ramban, Oct 13: A truck driver was killed while its conductor was injured after their vehicle plunged into a gorge near Nachlana along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, officials said.

An official said that a truck bearing registration number RJ19GF/2267, travelling from Srinagar to Gujarat, fell into a 70–80-foot gorge near Banihal.

He said both occupants sustained injuries and were shifted to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Banihal, where the driver was declared dead, while the conductor is undergoing treatment.

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The deceased was identified as Sadiq Khan, a resident of Barmer in Rajasthan, while the injured was identified as Sikandar, also a resident of Barmer.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated into the incident. (KNO)