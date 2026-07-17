Driver gets 10-yrs RI; SIT to hunt drug network

*SSP Jammu told to probe IO’s role

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: While sentencing a Baramulla-based truck driver to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment for transporting a massive consignment of 790 kilograms of poppy straw, Special Judge (NDPS Cases), Jammu, Parvaiz Iqbal ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police to unearth the source, supplier and intended destination of the contraband.

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The court sentenced Syed Tasadaq Hussain, son of Syed Jumma Shah, resident of Bijhama, Tehsil Boniyar, Baramulla, after convicting him under Sections 8 and 15 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

According to the prosecution, Police Station Bagh-e-Bahu received specific information on October 11, 2019, that truck bearing registration number JK05B-7138, driven by Hussain, was carrying poppy straw from Kashmir towards Jammu.

Acting on the information, a police team led by the Investigating Officer established a naka near Environmental Park on the Jammu bypass.

Though the vehicle appeared to be carrying white stones and clay, a thorough search led to the recovery of 32 sacks of poppy straw concealed beneath the load. The seized contraband was weighed and found to be 790 kilograms.

The court held that the prosecution had proved the recovery and conscious possession of the commercial quantity of contraband beyond reasonable doubt. On the question of sentence, Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Kumar sought severe punishment, submitting that the huge consignment was meant for earning easy money through drug trafficking and that no leniency should be shown to persons destroying the younger generation and families.

Defence counsel Anil Sethi, however, pleaded for the minimum sentence, contending that the convict was only a driver and was neither the kingpin nor financier of the drug trade.

The court observed that the quantity of contraband recovered was "huge" and could not have been intended for self-consumption.

However, while awarding the statutory minimum punishment, the court considered that the convict had no previous criminal record, was in his early 40s and still had the potential to reform and return to society as a responsible citizen.

The court strongly criticised the failure of the Investigating Officer to probe the backward and forward links of the 790-kg consignment. The court observed that the failure to investigate the source and destination of the contraband had paved the way for the principal culprits to remain unidentified and escape punishment.

During the sentencing hearing, the convict reportedly told the court that he had disclosed all relevant details to the Investigating Officer, but no action was taken against the persons involved.

Describing the issue as serious, the court directed SSP Jammu to immediately hold an inquiry into the role of the Investigating Officer.

The SSP was further directed to constitute an SIT headed by an officer of DySP rank to conduct further investigation under Section 173(8) CrPC and identify the source and supplier of the contraband as well as the destination where it was to be delivered.

The SSP will personally supervise the investigation and keep the court informed about every important development. Copies of the order have also been directed to be sent to the IGP Jammu and SSP Jammu for follow-up action. The court ordered that the convict be lodged in District Jail, Baramulla, to undergo the remaining period of imprisonment.