Driven By Vision Of 'Grow More, Achieve More', India Working To Become Developed Nation: PM Modi

Melbourne, Jul 9: India, driven by the vision of "Grow More, Achieve More", is working towards the goal of becoming a developed nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, underlining that the foundation of the country's big dreams and great aspirations is its people.

Speaking at an Indian diaspora event, 'Melbourne meets Modi', also attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, PM Modi said he was delighted that the partnership between the two countries in the areas of education, skills and innovation is deepening and strengthening.

"India of the 21st century is working towards the goal of becoming a developed nation...This is an India that believes in 'Grow More, Achieve More'," PM Modi said, amid cheers from the audience in a packed stadium.

Modi said the mantra of "Nagrik Devo Bhava" has become the guiding principle of governance in India.

"The foundation of India's big dreams and great aspirations is its people... We, the People," he said, adding that the government's policies are centred on citizens' welfare.

"Today, from chips to ships, India is developing a new manufacturing ecosystem," he said, adding that India is working on 6G technology.

Prime Minister Modi also mentioned 'Operation Sindoor', saying the world has witnessed the capability and credibility of India's defence platform.

"You must have seen the demo during 'Operation Sindoor'. Explosions were taking place at the terrorists' hideouts, and the echo was reverberating across the world," he said, amid cheers from the audience.

Modi said India has more than 200,000 registered start-ups and more than 4,000 new start-ups are being registered every month.

He said hundreds of start-ups are working in sectors such as defence and space. These sectors were opened to private entrepreneurship only a few years ago, and today, India's first private space start-up is set to launch a satellite on its own rocket very soon, he said.

"You are all aware of Chandrayaan's landing on the Moon's south pole. No country, other than India, has been able to achieve this. But India is not satisfied with this. As we say, 'Grow more. Achieve More.' Now India will send Gaganyaan, and we are working towards the goal of building our own space station," Modi said.

Recalling the recent earthquakes that struck Venezuela, PM Modi said India launched an operation for relief and rescue and sent help as quickly as possible.

"We didn't look at how far the distance was. India considered Venezuela's pain as its own pain. When India helps, it doesn't look at passports. It doesn't look at the colour of passports. That's why the world places immense trust in India," he said.

Modi, who arrived in Australia on Wednesday on the second leg of his three-nation tour, said this is his third visit in the last 12 years.

"It's a hat-trick. This shows that India–Australia relations have strengthened. The most important role in this has been played not by me, but by all of you, the Indian diaspora," he said, amid cheers from the gathering. (Agencies)