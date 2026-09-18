Drive Launched To Identify Dilapidated, Structurally Unsafe Buildings In Jammu

Jammu, Sep 18: In a major public-safety initiative, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Friday ordered a survey of dilapidated, dangerous and structurally unsafe buildings across the city, with particular attention to Old City and institutional buildings where many people reside or gather.

JMC Commissioner Devansh Yadav said the corporation had been receiving complaints about ageing and unsafe structures in the Old City for some time, with risks becoming particularly acute during the monsoon season.

"Over the past year, we have identified around 15 buildings that were unsafe, got them officially declared unsafe, and subsequently had them demolished. Now, as part of a fresh initiative, we have constituted ward-level joint teams comprising engineers and enforcement officers to identify and physically inspect potentially hazardous structures," Yadav said.

Advertisement

He mentioned that these teams have been instructed to complete their assessments and submit detailed reports within 15 days.

"The teams will assess buildings for structural deficiencies and other indicators of danger, including the condition of structural columns, foundations, water seepage, signs of severe deterioration and landslide-related risks. The reports will include details of the location and ownership of the structures, their physical condition, the nature of the danger posed and recommendations for further action," he said.

The JMC commissioner highlighted that the initiative would focus particularly on institutional buildings, given the number of people who may be exposed to risk in case of a structural failure.

In the residential category, structures that are 50 years old or older, especially those showing significant signs of dilapidation, will also be examined.

"Since engineers will also be part of these teams, the inspection will be carried out on the spot, and the report will also be prepared at the site itself," Yadav said.

He clarified that the JMC would not automatically demolish every unsafe structure; structural engineers affiliated with the corporation would also consider whether unsafe buildings could be secured through retrofitting or structural strengthening.

Based on the ward-level inspection reports, structures requiring immediate intervention will be prioritised for prompt action under the relevant provisions of the Municipal Corporation Act, he added.

Alongside the building-safety exercise, Yadav said the JMC has introduced an AI-based system for detecting potholes and other urban infrastructure problems.

He noted that potholes become a major concern after the monsoon, while conventional processes involving project approvals and tenders can take considerable time.

"The new system is intended to enable the corporation to identify problems before they result in accidents or prolonged public inconvenience. Under the system, cameras mounted on JMC garbage collection vehicles scan roads as the vehicles move through the city. The technology identifies potholes and can also detect other problems, including roadside garbage dumps, fallen poles and similar civic issues," he said.

Yadav stated that the identified locations will be compiled into a list for field teams, which can then visit the sites and undertake the necessary repairs.

This initiative, he emphasised, is aimed at ensuring timely resolution of urban grievances, a crucial aspect of the smart city approach.