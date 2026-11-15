DRI seizes 10.8 kg amphetamine at Foreign Post Office

NEW DELHI, Nov 14: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers have seized 10.8 kg amphetamine by intercepting a suspicious parcel from Europe at the Foreign Post Office, New Delhi, the finance ministry said today.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted and examined a suspicious parcel at the Foreign Post Office, New Delhi, which had arrived from a European country and was declared to contain "Kleren"(clothes).

While an initial inspection revealed standard household garments stuffed inside a shipping carton, further examination uncovered an intricate concealment method wherein two plastic pouches were concealed on each of four sides of the carton.

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In total, officers recovered eight concealed packets containing a pink-coloured powdery substance, which tested positive for amphetamine.

All eight packets of the contraband have been seized under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway to trace the wider network behind the operation, the ministry said.

"The operation foiled a bid by a narcotics syndicate to exploit legitimate postal channels to smuggle contraband into India," the ministry said in a statement. (PTI)