Dreamfly Innovations to set up aviation battery manufacturing facility in Bengaluru

NEW DELHI, July 27:

Advanced aviation battery technologies firm Dreamfly Innovations on Monday said it will set up a 40,000-sq ft aviation battery manufacturing facility in North Bengaluru, entailing an investment of Rs 40 crore.

The facility will have an initial annual production capacity of 100 MWh, scalable to 200 MWh, the company said in a statement.

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"As the drone economy of India grows, it is also critical for India to develop its capacities for making batteries for drones. Our new facility is a way to develop state-of-the-art batteries for India, which will also support our domestic drone makers...," Dreamfly Innovations Co-Founder & CEO Kajal Shah said.

The investment on the plant will be around Rs 40 crore, Shah added.

The upcoming facility will manufacture advanced aviation batteries for a wide range of drone applications, including defence, surveillance, inspection, agricultural spraying, logistics, and emerging air mobility platforms such as air taxis, the company said. (PTI)