Dream Big To Achieve Goal Of Viksit Bharat By 2047: PM At I-Day speech

NEW DELHI, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exhorted Indians to dream big to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047, saying the world will be forced to look at the country differently as "we work towards achieving this dream".

Addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, the prime minister said Vande Mataram was echoing from the ramparts of Red Fort for the first time since independence. He also paid rich tributes to freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi, and remembered their sacrifices.

“Small dreams are not sufficient anymore… we should dream big… India has a big dream to become ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. When the world’s most populous nation resolves to become developed, the world will look at us differently,” he said.

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“Our dreams, resolves should be big as this takes capabilities to greater heights,” he said.

Powered by 140 crore Indians, India is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors, Modi said.

“Every heart is vibrating with Vande Mataram. There is a tricolour in every house, every heart. With a new energy, the nation is moving ahead with new resolve,” he said.

Earlier in the morning, he unfurled the tricolour at the Red Fort after receiving a guard of honour.

An Army band played the tune of Vande Mataram as guests present on the occasion sung the national song.

Flower petals were showered at the venue by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force — one trooping the national flag and the other carrying a flag depicting ‘Vande Mataram’.

The Prime Minister said India has rapidly progressed in the last 12 years, with significant progress in the digital, manufacturing, infrastructure and social welfare sectors.

Modi said, “This speed of progress has been witnessed by the country for the first time since independence.”

The prime minister added that in the past 12 years, defence production increased by four times, electronic manufacturing by seven times, high-tech railway coach production by 21 times, and mobile phone manufacturing by 33 times.

He highlighted that the country saw numerous achievements in the digital and innovation sector as well.

“Internet consumers increased by four times. Grant of patents went up by four times. Digital transactions increased by 100 per cent,” Modi added.

Assures Flood, Landslide-hit Families of Govt Support

The Prime Minister assured families affected by floods and landslides in several parts of the country that the government stands with them and shares their pain.

Modi said, “My dear Indians, in the past few days, some parts of the country have witnessed floods and landslides, and many families have been affected. We fully understand their pain and suffering. I assure the affected families that the entire country stands with them.”

He expressed solidarity with those affected by the natural calamities.

This year, heavy monsoon rains and flash floods have affected several parts of the country, including Assam, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Nagaland. Rains have caused flooding and landslides in several areas, affecting people and disrupting normal life.

Highlights Railway Electrification, Green Hydrogen Train

The Prime Minister highlighted the pace of railway electrification under his government, saying 70 per cent of the network was electrified in 10 years compared with 30 per cent in the previous 90 years.

Modi said railway electrification had begun in 1925 but only 30 per cent of the network was electrified in the next 90 years.

“We completed 100 per cent electrification in just one decade. Thirty per cent in 90 years and 70 per cent in 10 years — this is the pace of work,” he said.

He said electrification has helped save imported diesel and benefited the environment as trains are increasingly powered by electricity.

Modi also highlighted India’s entry into the green hydrogen train sector, saying the country had started a train powered by green hydrogen.

“What is special is that it is the longest and most powerful train, and India has also made its mark in the field of hydrogen trains in the world,” he said.

India’s first indigenous hydrogen powered train was flagged off by Modi on July 17, 2026, marking a step towards adopting hydrogen-based technology in the railways. The service runs on an 89-km Jind-Sonipat section of the Northern Railways in Haryana.

Announces 5-8 More Semiconductor Plants Coming Up in 7-8 Years

The Prime Minister said India has already begun production at three semiconductor plants, and five to eight more plants are expected to come up in the coming years.

The prime minister said India’s semiconductor journey reflects its growing technological self-reliance.

Semiconductor chips are essential to electronics, healthcare, transport and virtually every modern technology.

Modi noted that for years, the country discussed semiconductors, but lacked large-scale semiconductor manufacturing facilities.

Recognising the strategic importance of chips, the prime minister said India has taken decisive steps towards self-reliance in semiconductors.

Production has already started at three semiconductor plants, with exports also underway, he said.

Over the next seven-eight years, five-eight more plants are expected to come up, strengthening India’s path towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, the prime minister announced.