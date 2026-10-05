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Home / Videos / Dreaded Terrorists To Be Kept In Solitary Confinement To Prevent Mix Up With Others

Dreaded Terrorists To Be Kept In Solitary Confinement To Prevent Mix Up With Others

      Dreaded terrorists from Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir will be kept in solitary confinement at Dambra, Mahanpur jail in Billawar tehsil of Kathua district to prevent radicalization of other inmates and use of mobile telephones or...

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Daily Excelsior
08:19 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Dreaded terrorists from Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir will be kept in solitary confinement at Dambra, Mahanpur jail in Billawar tehsil of Kathua district to prevent radicalization of other inmates and use of mobile telephones or other electronic equipments to ensure that they don’t manage to pass on instructions outside.

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