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Home / National / DRDO Successfully Conducts Flight-Test Of Land Attack Cruise Missile

DRDO Successfully Conducts Flight-Test Of Land Attack Cruise Missile

NEW DELHI, Jun 15: The Defence Research and Development Organisation on Monday conducted a successful flight-test of a long-range land attack cruise missile (LRLACM) off the coast of Odisha. The defence ministry said all the test objectives were fully met,...

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Daily Excelsior
07:53 PM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Jun 15: The Defence Research and Development Organisation on Monday conducted a successful flight-test of a long-range land attack cruise missile (LRLACM) off the coast of Odisha.

The defence ministry said all the test objectives were fully met, as per the data captured by various tracking instruments.

The LRLACM is an indigenously built missile with all sub-systems developed by various DRDO laboratories and industry partners.

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Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru is the nodal laboratory for the project.

The launch was witnessed by senior officials from DRDO and user representatives from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO team and the industry partners on the successful flight-test of LRLACM. (Agencies)

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