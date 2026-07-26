Drass: Rajnath Singh Flags Off Shaurya Vijay Yatra

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Classic Legends, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, in partnership with the Indian Army, successfully concluded the Shaurya Vijay Yatra at the Kargil War Memorial, Drass, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, completing a 1,900-km expedition that began from the National War Memorial, New Delhi. The yatra brought together serving and retired Army personnel, Veer Naris, families of martyrs, and civilian riders to pay tribute to the valour, dedication, and supreme sacrifice of the heroes of the 1999 Kargil War. A key highlight of the expedition was the ceremonial carrying of sacred soil from the National War Memorial to the Kargil War Memorial, symbolically connecting generations of Indian soldiers who have safeguarded the nation's freedom.