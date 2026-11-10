Drainage fault leaves Dr Ali Jan Road stretch sinking

Traffic hit on SKIMS-SMHS link

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 9: A stretch of Dr Ali Jan Road near Zoonimar is sinking despite repeated repair attempts, with a possible drainage fault suspected to be behind the recurring damage, disrupting traffic on the vital SKIMS Soura-SMHS Hospital link.

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The damaged patch, used by motorists travelling from SKIMS Soura towards SMHS, has become a bottleneck, triggering frequent traffic congestion and inconveniencing commuters, particularly patients being shifted between the two hospitals.

Officials suspect that pumping-related problems in the drainage system may be creating a vacuum beneath the road, causing the surface to sink repeatedly. However, the exact cause of the subsidence is yet to be established.

Previous attempts to restore the damaged stretch failed to prevent further subsidence.

Authorities have consequently held back fresh repairs, saying the suspected drainage problem must first be examined and addressed to ensure a lasting solution.

"We have taken up the matter with the PHE and drainage departments. There appears to be a problem with the drainage system, possibly linked to pumping operations, which is creating a vacuum beneath the road and causing it to sink," an R&B Department official told Excelsior.

"We tried to restore the surface earlier, but the sinking continued. Unless the drainage fault is rectified, any fresh repair will only be temporary," the official added.

The official said adjoining portions of Dr Ali Jan Road had been macadamised, but the affected patch was excluded because of recurring subsidence.

The drainage department had been asked to examine the problem and suggest corrective measures, but the issue remained unresolved.

Commuters said the damaged stretch was particularly concerning because of its importance for patients travelling between SKIMS Soura and SMHS Hospital.

"This road connects SKIMS Soura with SMHS and is used by many patients. Leaving such an important stretch damaged is unfortunate," said Fayaz Ahmad, a commuter.