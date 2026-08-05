Dr Zabeer Ahmed Gets Additionalcharge Of Director, CSIR-NBRI Lucknow

Jammu, Aug 4 : Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director of CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, has been assigned the additional charge of Director of the Lucknow-based CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI).

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) issued an official memorandum dated August 3, 2026, stating that the arrangement has been made following the voluntary retirement of Dr. Ajit Kumar Shasany, Director, CSIR-NBRI, Lucknow.

As per the order, the Vice President, CSIR, has approved that Dr. Ahmed will hold the additional responsibility of Director, CSIR-NBRI, until the appointment of a regular Director or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

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He will exercise all powers of the post without any additional remuneration.

Dr. Zabeer Ahmed will continue to serve as Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu, while overseeing the affairs of CSIR-NBRI, one of the country’s premier research institutes dedicated to plant sciences, biodiversity conservation, taxonomy, and botanical research.

The interim arrangement is aimed at ensuring administrative continuity and smooth functioning of ongoing scientific programmes at CSIR-NBRI, Lucknow.

Dr. Ahmed, with over 28 years of research experience in drug discovery and natural product research, has made significant contributions in areas including inflammatory and metabolic disorders.

Under his leadership, CSIR-IIIM Jammu has played a key role in major national initiatives including CSIR Phytopharmaceutical Mission, Aroma Mission and Floriculture Mission.

He has also been closely associated with the success of the Purple Revolution through lavender cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir and has contributed to establishing Industrial Biotech Parks at Ghatti (Kathua) and Handwara.

An accomplished scientist, Dr. Ahmed has published over 150 research papers, guided several PhD and postgraduate scholars, and holds multiple patents.

Recognising his outstanding contributions in science, technology and innovation, Dr. Ahmed has received several prestigious honours. These include the UT Level Tribal Award in Science and Technology by the J&K Government Tribal Research Institute (2022), the CSIR Knowledge Partnership Award (2023), the Maharaja Hari Singh Award for Excellence by Maharaja Hari Singh Trust, J&K (2024), and the Prominent Alumni Award by the University of Jammu (2025).

He was also honoured with an Award of Appreciation for Excellence in Science and Technology by the Indian Army (2025) and received the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar as a Team Member for CSIR Aroma Mission from the President of India (2025).

CSIR-NBRI Lucknow is a premier national laboratory engaged in research on plant sciences, medicinal plants, biodiversity, and sustainable utilisation of botanical resources.