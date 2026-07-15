Dr Wanchoo, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 14: Dr Amit Wanchoo, Chief Convener, Chinar Book Festival called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today. He was accompanied by Shobha Kapoor from National Book Trust (NBT).

Dr Wanchoo briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the upcoming Chinar Book Festival scheduled to be held from 18th to 26th July 2026 in Srinagar.

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The nine-day Festival will feature participation from over 200 publishers and book exhibitors from across the country, displaying books in English, Urdu, Kashmiri, Hindi, and several other Indian languages. Alongside the book exhibition, the festival will host literary discussions, author interactions, book launches, children's programmes, storytelling sessions, workshops, cultural performances, Mushairas, Sufiyana music, and youth engagement activities.

Shilpa Dubey, former Member, District Development Council (DDC) from Vijaypur also called on Lieutenant Governor and projected various issues of public importance.

Vandana Kumari, former Sarpanch, Flora Nagbani, met the Lieutenant Governor and lauded the transformative impact of Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan in creating awareness and protecting the youth from substance abuse.

Subsequently, Dr. Sheikh Jamsheed Ahmad, social activist from Handwara, also called on the Lieutenant Governor and put forth various welfare issues of different sections of society, with particular emphasis on specially-abled persons.