Dr Vivek receives Mahatma Gandhi Gaurav Samman

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: Dr Vivek Sharma, a Jaipur-based pediatrician, has been conferred with the Mahatma Gandhi Gaurav Samman by the Jeevaran Foundation, Prayagraj. The prestigious recognition highlights his impactful initiative to adapt Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of basic education to empower children with dyslexia and other learning difficulties.

Dr Sharma's work integrates Gandhi's foundational principles into routine school curricula, creating a hands-on, inclusive environment tailored to the distinct needs of neurodivergent learners. Beyond clinical practice, his insights on applying basic education to modern special education have been featured widely across national and international newspapers and magazines.

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In its citation, the Jeevaran Foundation acknowledged Dr Sharma's innovative approach to bridging the gap between healthcare and early education. By utilizing experiential learning methodologies rooted in Gandhian thought, his model fosters social inclusion and holistic educational development for students struggling with traditional academic frameworks.

The foundation noted that Dr Sharma's efforts reflect a dedicated commitment to compassionate care, demonstrating how timeless educational philosophies can be repurposed to build supportive, accessible learning spaces for children requiring specialized guidance.