Dr Vikesh qualifies CFI Class 1 Coaching Course

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: Dr Vikesh Kumar, Director of Physical Education and Sports at Government College of Engineering and Technology (GCET), Jammu, has qualified the Class 1 Coaching Course conducted by the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), marking another milestone in his professional career.

A former national athlete and two-time Best Athlete Awardee of the University of Jammu, Dr Vikesh has also served as a Technical Official for India at the Asian Cycling Championships 2022.

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He holds multiple international certifications, including Exercise Physiology and Sports Nutrition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Level 1 Anthropometrist certification from ISAK, Spain, and the WADA ALPHA Anti-Doping Education Programme.

Dr Vikesh specialises in Sports Management, Biomechanics, Long-Term Athlete Development, and Sports Technology. He has published 20 research papers and holds two patents in sports science. The latest CFI qualification adds another achievement to his distinguished career in sports science and coaching development.