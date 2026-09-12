Dr Varun Suthra carries India’s voice to Economic Forum in Karpacz

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Dr Varun Suthra, Director - International Relations at KIIT & KISS Universities, represented India as an expert panelist at the prestigious 35th Economic Forum held in Karpacz, Poland - one of Europe's largest platforms for dialogue on economics, politics and international security.

Dr Suthra featured on two high-profile panels. The first, "The End of Globalization as We Know It. What Does This Mean for Us?", examined how shifting trade patterns, geopolitical rivalries and protectionist policies are reshaping the global order.

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Sharing the stage with experts including Matthias Bauer and Wojciech Gizicki, Dr Suthra offered a distinctly Indian perspective, underlining how India's civilizational ethos of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" - the world is one family - continues to anchor its foreign policy even as other nations turn inward.

In the second session, "Social Capital as a Competitive Advantage of States," Dr Suthra spoke alongside panelists including Christian Johann, Anna Zasada-Chorab, and Hadzi Milorad, Member of Parliament, Serbia, on how trust, community bonds and civil society strengthen national competitiveness. Drawing on India's deep social fabric and its emphasis on collective welfare, he argued that India's pluralistic, inclusive model offers valuable lessons for nations grappling with rising polarization and declining institutional trust.

Both the interventions were well received by delegates, who commended Dr Suthra's articulation of India's balanced, dialogue-first approach to global challenges at a time when the world order is becoming increasingly fragmented.

The Economic Forum in Karpacz, often described as the "Davos of Central Europe," brings together policymakers, diplomats, industry leaders and scholars from across the world.