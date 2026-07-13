Dr Varun Suthra addresses Intl gathering at Ethopian Parliament

Excelsior Correspondent

ADDIS ABABA (ETHIOPIA), July 12: Dr Varun Suthra, Director International Relations, KIIT University and Member Communications Commission, FIVB, addressed an international gathering of parliamentarians, policymakers, security experts, diplomats, and strategic affairs leaders at the Ethiopian Parliament, where he delivered a keynote on “Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure: Building National Resilience in the Digital Age.”

The high-level conference brought together Members of Parliament and distinguished delegates from across the world to deliberate on emerging security challenges, intelligence cooperation, and resilient governance in an increasingly interconnected world.

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The conference commenced with welcome remarks by Tagesse Chafo, Speaker of the Ethiopian Parliament, along with the former US Congressman and Chairman of the Forum, highlighting the growing importance of parliamentary leadership and international cooperation in addressing complex global security challenges.

In his address, Dr Suthra underscored that cybersecurity is no longer solely an information technology concern but a strategic pillar of national security, economic stability, and public confidence. He emphasized that the protection of critical infrastructure—including energy systems, healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, transportation, and digital public infrastructure—must remain a priority for Governments as cyber threats continue to evolve in scale and sophistication.

A distinctive feature of the keynote was its integration of India’s ancient strategic thought with contemporary cybersecurity policy. Drawing insights from the Charaka Samhita and Kautilya’s Arthashastra, Dr Suthra demonstrated how timeless principles of prevention, preparedness, intelligence, and resilience can inform modern cybersecurity strategies and strengthen national preparedness against emerging digital threats.

The conference served as a significant platform for exchanging global perspectives on cybersecurity governance, critical infrastructure protection, and collaborative policy responses.