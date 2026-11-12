Dr Vaidehi Taman’s Work on Kashmir’s Spiritual Heritage Earns Global Recognition in Nepal

Indian author Dr Vaidehi Taman receives the Global Author Award 2026 in Kathmandu for her book on Acharya Abhinavagupt and Kashmir’s spiritual heritage.

Indian author Dr Vaidehi Taman received the Global Author Award 2026 at an international literary gathering in Kathmandu, Nepal, on November 1, for her literary and research contributions to documenting Kashmir’s ancient spiritual and philosophical heritage. The recognition was associated with her book Abhinavagupt – The Voice of Eternal Shiva, which explores the life and philosophical contributions of Acharya Abhinavagupt.

Advertisement

The event was organised by Infinity Services Pvt. Ltd. under the theme Celebration of Cross-Border Literature. It brought together writers and literary personalities from several countries, including India, Nepal, the United States, Singapore, Fiji, Canada, Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates.

Taman’s book focuses on Acharya Abhinavagupt, the Kashmiri philosopher, scholar and spiritual thinker whose contributions remain significant to the study of Kashmir Shaivism and Indian philosophy. Through the publication, she explores his philosophical ideas and their place in Kashmir’s intellectual and spiritual history.

Kashmir has a long tradition of philosophical inquiry, literature and spiritual thought. Figures such as Abhinavagupt and the mystic poet Lal Ded have played an important role in shaping the region’s cultural and intellectual identity. Taman’s recent literary work has focused on documenting these traditions and making their historical significance accessible to contemporary readers.

Her earlier book, Lal Ded: The Mother of Kashmir, examines the life and legacy of the Kashmiri mystic poet. The publication was released at a literary function in Srinagar attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in July 2026.

The recognition in Nepal also reflects Taman’s interest in exploring the spiritual and cultural connections between Kashmir and Nepal. Both regions have distinct historical identities, while their geographical and cultural links through the Himalayan region offer scope for further literary and historical exploration.

Speaking about the award and her continuing research, Taman said that her journey had taken her from exploring the philosophy of Kashmir Shaivism and Abhinavagupt to examining the deeper spiritual connections between Kashmir and Nepal.

“The Himalayas may have political boundaries, but their spiritual heritage knows no borders,” she said.

Taman also announced her forthcoming book, The Spiritual Legacy of Nepal, which is expected to be published in January 2027. The upcoming work will turn her attention towards Nepal’s spiritual and cultural traditions and their place within the wider Himalayan heritage.

The Kathmandu gathering was organised with the objective of recognising literary contributions and encouraging cultural exchange across national boundaries. The participation of authors from different countries reflected the organisers’ emphasis on literature as a means of connecting cultures and communities.

For Taman, the recognition adds an international dimension to her continuing work on Kashmir’s philosophical and spiritual heritage, while her forthcoming publication will extend that exploration to Nepal.