Dr Twinkle Suri posted as Director Colleges J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7: The Government has posted Dr Twinkle Suri (Principal), Dean Academic Affairs, Cluster University of Jammu, as Director Colleges, J&K with immediate effect.

The posting has been made on the recommendation of the Selection Committee and with the approval of the competent authority.

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Dr Suri succeeds Dr Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, Professor, Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), who has been relieved of the additional charge of Director Colleges.

Dr Suri brings with her 31 years of enriching teaching and administrative experience. She has served as the Founding Dean Students Welfare and Head of the Department of English, Cluster University of Jammu, for seven years. She has also served as Principal, Shri Pandit Prem Nath Dogra Government Degree College, Samba, for more than two years, besides holding the position of Deputy Director, Academics, J&K Board of School Education.

An Eng. Hons Graduate from Sophia College, Ajmer she is one of the first scholars to research on Black Women's Writing with special focus on African women. Her book entitled "A Room of Their Own: Women's Voices in Africa" has been appreciated in literary circle at international level.