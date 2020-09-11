Dr Tasaduq Hussain Itoo

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing our lives in unprecedented ways. Given the lack of safe and effective vaccines or proven treatments for COVID-19, our main strategy to combat the pandemic is adhering to basic prevention formula of social distancing, wearing face masks, avoiding crowds and repeated hand -washing with soap. The capacity of health-care systems globally has been severely tested (and in some countries completely overwhelmed), and the effect of this pandemic on social interactions, health-care delivery and the global economy continues to mount.

Although the predominant clinical manifestation of COVID-19 is viral pneumonia, clinical studies have also reported an association between COVID-19 and cardiovascular diseases. COVID-19 can also cause cardiovascular disorders such as myocardial injury, arrhythmias, acute coronary syndrome and thromboembolic complications. Some patients who present without the typical symptoms of fever or cough have cardiac symptoms as the first clinical manifestation of COVID-19.

Myocardial injury during the course of COVID-19 is independently associated with high mortality. Potential drug-disease interactions affecting patients with COVID-19 and comorbid cardiovascular diseases are also becoming a serious concern. Cardiovascular comorbidities such as hypertension and coronary artery disease are associated with high mortality in patients with COVID-19. Finally, medications that have been proposed as treatments for COVID-19( though there is no absolute treatment yet available) such as hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin have pro-arrhythmic effects- atrial fibrillation; ventricular fibrillation; ventricular tachycardia.

While patients being admitted to hospital emergency units with an acute heart attack have decreased, there is a marked increase in deaths from cardiac arrest at home. This can be probably due to the postponement and delay in seeking medical attention. Therefore, it is important to emphasize that heart patients must not ignore any symptoms and/or delay medical attention as it will further deteriorate their health.

When to Seek Emergency Care for COVID-19 and Heart Problems:

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says to watch out for:

Dry cough

Fever or chills

Shortness of breath or trouble breathing

Muscle pain

New loss of taste or smell

Gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea

But heart and stroke symptoms also spell trouble and could signal COVID-19 infection as well. Watch for:

Chest pain or pressure, especially during physical activity

Facial drooping on one side of the face

Arm weakness or numbness on one side of the body

Speech changes, including slurred or garbled speech

Loss of vision

Severe headache

Risk factors (Non-Modifiable)

You may be born with certain risk factors that cannot be changed. The more of these risk factors you have, the greater your chance of developing coronary heart disease.

Increasing Age

The majority of people who die of coronary heart disease are 65 or older. While heart attacks can strike people of both sexes in old age, women are at greater risk of dying (within a few weeks).

Male gender

Men have a greater risk of heart attack than women do, and men have attacks earlier in life. Even after women reach the age of menopause, when women’s death rate from heart disease increases, women’s risk for heart attack is less than that for men.

Modifiable risk factors

Tobacco smoke

The risk that smokers will develop coronary heart disease is much higher than that for non-smokers. Cigarette smoking is a powerful independent risk factor for sudden cardiac death in patients with coronary heart disease. Cigarette smoking also interacts with other risk factors to greatly increase the risk for coronary heart disease. Exposure to other people’s smoke increases the risk of heart disease even for non-smokers.

High blood pressure

High blood pressure increases the heart’s workload, causing the heart muscle to thicken and become stiffer. It also increases your risk of stroke, heart attack, kidney failure and congestive heart failure. When high blood pressure is present alongside obesity, smoking, high blood cholesterol levels or diabetes, the risk of heart attack or stroke increases even more.

Diabetes

Diabetes seriously increases your risk of developing cardiovascular disease. The risks are even greater if blood sugar is not well-controlled. If you have diabetes, be sure to work with your doctor to manage it, and control any other risk factors that you can. To help manage blood sugar, people with diabetes who are obese or overweight should make lifestyle changes, such as eating better or getting regular physical activity.

Stress

Individual response to stress may be a contributing factor for heart attacks. Some scientists have noted a relationship between coronary heart disease risk and stress in a person’s life, along with their health behaviors and socioeconomic status. These factors may affect established risk factors. For example, people under stress may overeat, start smoking or smoke more than they otherwise would.

Alcohol

Drinking too much alcohol can raise blood pressure, and increase your risk for cardiomyopathy, stroke, cancer and other diseases. It can also contribute to high triglycerides, and produce irregular heartbeats. Additionally, excessive alcohol consumption contributes to obesity, alcoholism, suicide and accidents. All that said, there is a protective benefit to completely avoid alcohol consumption.

Diet and nutrition

A healthy diet is one of the best weapons you have to fight cardiovascular disease. Choose nutrient-rich foods, which have vitamins, minerals, fiber and other nutrients, but are lower in calories than nutrient-poor foods. Choose a diet that emphasizes vegetables, fruits and whole grains. A heart-healthy diet also includes low-fat dairy products, poultry, fish, legumes, nuts and nontropical vegetable oils. Be sure to limit your intake of sweets, sugar-sweetened beverages and red meats. To maintain a healthy weight, coordinate your diet with your physical activity level so you’re using up as many calories as you take in.

CONCLUSION

If you think you’re having a heart attack or some other heart issue, don’t ride it out at home because you’re worried about COVID. It’s really important to come in and get evaluated so you can get the problem taken care of early. There are many helpful ways to help prevent a heart attack from occurring. These include controlling your blood pressure, maintaining a healthy weight, eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and monitoring your cholesterol and triglyceride levels and keeping them under control. In addition, control your social lifestyle choices, such as limiting your alcohol consumption and avoiding smoking cigarettes. Vaccine development is expected to take several months. To meet the urgent need for effective treatment and preventative strategies, a concerted effort must be made by researchers globally to investigate and integrate biological and clinical findings related to COVID-19.

(The author is Director Jammu and Kashmir Innovative

Foundation For Transforming Society (JKIFTS)

