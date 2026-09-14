Dr Sushil Sharma conducts cardiac awareness-cum-health camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: Head of the Department of Cardiology, GMCH Jammu, Dr. Sushil Kumar Sharma held a day-long cardiac awareness-cum-health check-up camp in association with LA Krishna Foundation at Miran Sahib.

While interacting with the people, Dr. Sharma stated that cardiovascular diseases remain one of the foremost causes of illness and premature deaths worldwide, encompassing conditions such as coronary artery disease, stroke and heart failure.

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He emphasized that cardiovascular disease can develop insidiously, with many individuals remaining apparently healthy until the onset of a major cardiac event.

"Regular health evaluation can help uncover important risk factors at an early stage. Assessment of blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol levels and body weight, along with evaluation of lifestyle and family history, can provide valuable insights into an individual's cardiovascular health," Dr. Sharma maintained stressing that smoking, physical inactivity, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, unhealthy dietary habits and hereditary predisposition are among the major factors that deserve timely attention.

He highlighted the role of cardiovascular risk prediction and risk stratification in contemporary preventive cardiology.

Emphasizing that prevention is fundamentally rooted in daily habits, Dr Sushil advised people to embrace a balanced and heart-friendly lifestyle.

The Management Committee of LA Krishna Foundation, along with prominent persons of the area like Dev Raj Sharma, Yashpal Raina, Surinder Choudhary, Amarnath Raina, Varinder Verma, Lekh Raj Sharma, Jeet Sharma, Harjeet Singh, Devinder Singh, Rajkumar and Pawan Sharma expressed gratitude to Dr. Sushil Sharma and his team for conducting the Camp.

Others who were present on the occasion were Dr Adarsh Sharma, Dr Yugantar, Dr Adishwar Verma, Dr Divyanshi Sharma, Dr Vanshika Gupta and Dr Adhishree Bargotra, Paramedics and volunteers including Sudhir Bharti, Khushbinder Sandhu, Amnish Datta, Shubham Sharma, Maninder Singh, Paramveer Singh, Akshay Sharma, Anmol Singh, Vishal, Narinder Datta, Mukesh Sharma, Vikas Kumar and Nirvair Singh Bali.