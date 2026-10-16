Dr Sudershan enlightens Balgran children on career planning

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: Former Director General (DG) DRDO, Dr. Sudershan Kumar here today enlightened the Balgran children about career planning.

During an interaction with the Balgran children, the former Director General DRDO gave useful tips for preparing and getting equipped with multiple skills relevant to the market so that one gets better placed and live a very dignified life.

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He shared his lifelong experiences with the children and motivated them to hard work during their schooling and higher education.

Dr. Sudershan Kumar also talked about the importance of discipline and character in life.

He further emphasised on regularity and punctuality at work throughout life for better outcome in career.

A large number of prominent citizens, office bearers of Balgran Home and faculty members of Bal Bharti Public School of Balgran attended the interaction.